‘Fight the fight’: Hit-and-run victim’s plea to find person that hit her

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is no stranger to a high number of car accidents.

In 2020, more than 331,000 were reported in the state, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve responded to roughly 9,000 car accidents this year alone and more than 1,300 are hit-and-runs.

Anita Bell is one of the more than 1,300 hit-and-run cases in the county.

“I was riding up Wrightsboro Road right along there in front of Pizza Hut and was stopped because there was traffic in front of me where the light was on red,” said Bell.

Bell stopped her car, but the vehicle behind her did not.

“This truck, a GMC black truck with a grill similar to a Denali, came up and slammed into the back of my car and pushed me into the car in front of me,” said Bell.

She was left with a beating on the front and back of her car.

“We thought maybe they would pull into the Pizza Hut, but they continued to drive off in the far right lane going down Highland Avenue,” said Bell.

Corporal Chuck Benson with the sheriff’s office said: “I’ve got cases over here from last month. I’ve got them in the file there from all year long. If we get any additional information, we’ll follow up on it as we can.”

Timing is a driving force in these cases, according to Benson.

“We definitely need as much information as we can as quickly as we can to try and get them cleared up,” said Benson. “We never stop looking until we can actually clear the case out.”

It can take hours, days, months, or even years to clear a case out.

“Every little detail, it’s crucial,” said Benson.

Sometimes even a picture can help solve cases like Bell’s.

“Fight the fight for those that survive an accident by hit-and-run,” said Bell.

