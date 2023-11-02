Submit Photos/Videos
Early voting comes to an end as election day approaches

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are just two days left of early voting in the CSRA as election day approaches.

With election day happening on Tuesday, here’s a quick reminder for some of our counties about where you can vote ahead of time.

In Richmond County, voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at either the municipal building in the Linda Beazley room, Warren Road Recreation Center, Robert Howard Community Center, or the Charles Evans Community Center.

In Columbia County, voting will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Euchee Creek library.

And in Aiken County, voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the government center on University Parkway.

