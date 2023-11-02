Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Freezing temperatures expected early Thursday and Friday. Warmer weekend outlook.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Near record lows will be possible Thursday morning. Lows near sunrise will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s putting all CSRA counties under a Freeze Warning. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets!

Another cool day Thursday with highs near 60 and sunny skies. Winds will be calmer out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunshine continues Friday - but it will be another cold start with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s. Highs Friday will reach the mid-60s.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.

