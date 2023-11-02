Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will be chilly this evening if you’re heading out. Opening night of the Columbia County Fair is tonight and gates will open at 5 PM. Evening temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s. Another cold night ahead with overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday.

Sunshine continues Friday - but it will be another cold start with morning lows near 30. Highs Friday will reach the mid-60s. Winds will be remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

High pressure over the region keeps our weather pattern quiet through the weekend with temperatures getting warmer each day into next week. Morning lows will be cold Saturday in the mid-30s. Sunny skies Saturday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Sunday morning lows will be near 40. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs back in the low 70s. Temperatures will get above average next week. Highs will reach the mid-70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and then low 80s Wednesday and Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.