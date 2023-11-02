Columbia County Fair gets underway this evening
Published: Nov. 2, 2023
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s opening day for the 2023 Columbia County Fair.
It’s $10 to get in, and unlimited rides are $25 on weeknights and $30 on weekends.
There will be plenty of entertainment, including a human cannonball, a petting zoo and a demolition derby.
Gates open at 5 at the fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.
The fair lasts through Nov. 12.
After 7 p.m., youths 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.
