Columbia County Fair gets underway this evening

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s opening day for the 2023 Columbia County Fair.

It’s $10 to get in, and unlimited rides are $25 on weeknights and $30 on weekends.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including a human cannonball, a petting zoo and a demolition derby.

Gates open at 5 at the fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

The fair lasts through Nov. 12.

After 7 p.m., youths 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

