Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County Fair gets underway this evening

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s opening day for the 2023 Columbia County Fair.

It’s $10 to get in, and unlimited rides are $25 on weeknights and $30 on weekends.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including a human cannonball, a petting zoo and a demolition derby.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Gates open at 5 at the fairgrounds, 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

The fair lasts through Nov. 12.

After 7 p.m., youths 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
Nicoel Gaither
Augusta settles with family of woman who died waiting for rescuers
Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after death
Argentine black and white tegu
Georgian surprised to learn of 3-foot lizard living under her porch

Latest News

Damione Aaron Evans
Trial wrapping up for Columbia County rape, robbery suspect
Most streaming services are $15-$20. You can always restart them again after the holidays and...
What the Tech: Ways to earn extra cash during the holidays
Georgia Capitol
Ga. fights redistricting ruling but will draw new maps just in case
Early voting in Augusta
Dispute continues to swirl around Georgia voting system
A homeless man was arrested after being shot at for entering a vehicle in a Chick-fil-A...
This was the scene at Augusta Chick-fil-A after shooting