City leaders to outline plans for Harrisburg, Laney Walker areas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of the Allen Homes public housing will get a chance to learn about the planned transformation of their neighborhood.

The plan will be outlined during a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 1230 Laney Walker Blvd.

The effort is part of the Choice Neighborhood program.

The plan was developed with a $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. From here, Augusta will be one of 10 communities to compete for a larger $40 million grant to carry out the transformation.

The committee spearheading the transformation – including the city of Augusta, the Augusta Housing Authority and community partners – is nearly ready to make its final submission to HUD.

The Choice Neighborhoods program is meant to leverage public and private dollars to help struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing.

The neighborhood transformation strategy focuses on the resurgence of communities adjacent to the Allen Homes, specifically Harrisburg and Laney Walker.

