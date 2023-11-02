Submit Photos/Videos
City leaders to outline plans for Harrisburg, Laney Walker areas

Redevelopment plans are in the works for the Harrisburg neighborhood of Augusta.
Redevelopment plans are in the works for the Harrisburg neighborhood of Augusta.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of the Allen Homes public housing will get a chance to learn about the planned transformation of their neighborhood.

The plan will be outlined during a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 1230 Laney Walker Blvd.

The effort is part of the Choice Neighborhood program.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Audrey Dickherber will be at the meeting unveiling the neighborhood transformation plan. Look for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The plan was developed with a $450,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. From here, Augusta will be one of 10 communities to compete for a larger $40 million grant to carry out the transformation.

The committee spearheading the transformation – including the city of Augusta, the Augusta Housing Authority and community partners – is nearly ready to make its final submission to HUD.

The Choice Neighborhoods program is meant to leverage public and private dollars to help struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing.

The neighborhood transformation strategy focuses on the resurgence of communities adjacent to the Allen Homes, specifically Harrisburg and Laney Walker.

