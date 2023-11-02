Chick-fil-A shooting: Homeless man climbs through vehicle window

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A homeless man was arrested after being shot at for entering a vehicle in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, according to authorities.

Deputies say, around 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to the Chick-fil-A at 3130 Peach Orchard Road to investigate a shooting that happened in the drive-thru.

The victim told deputies he was in the drive-thru when he noticed Maximilian Childs, 53, approaching the drive-thru attendant.

The attendant told authorities Childs approached him asking for ice but “had a look in his eye,” so he created distance between him by going around the driver’s car.

Childs walked around to the vehicle’s open passenger window and attempted to climb through it, the driver told deputies.

The driver said at that point, he pulled out his handgun and shot once, striking the passenger door but not through it, authorities say.

Childs then ran to the back of the vehicle and lay on the ground while the driver held him at gunpoint, according to authorities.

Childs told authorities he was just asking for ice. When asked why he entered the vehicle, Childs responded that he was just hungry.

No one was injured during the incident, authorities say.

Childs was detained and transported to Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to authorities. He has been charged with simple assault and criminal trespass.

