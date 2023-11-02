Submit Photos/Videos
American Red Cross assists family, shares safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving

The American Red Cross logo.
The American Red Cross logo.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the American Red Cross assists a family after their home on Bettis Academy Extension was damaged by a fire on Wednesday, they want to remind others of fire safety.

Volunteers are helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

“Home fires are a real threat to communities across South Carolina over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rod Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer for the Red Cross of South Carolina.

MORE | Augusta tiny homes could be a big help for former foster kids

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s a time to prepare the holiday feast and brush up on home fire safety.

The American Red Cross offers these safety tips:

  • Keep an eye on what you fry.
  • Move items that can burn away from the stove.
  • Avoid wearing loose clothing.
  • Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby.
  • Turn pot handles to the back of the stove.
  • Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

