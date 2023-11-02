Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken High School teacher died on Thursday, according to the district.

According to officials, Steven Jones died early Thursday morning in his home.

This was Jones’ first year at Aiken High School. He taught English 2 and Advanced International Certificate of Education English Language Arts teacher, according to the school’s website.

He previously taught many AHS students at Schofield Middle where he served for several years.

MORE | Have you seen this man missing near Appling-Harlem Highway?

Counselors met with students in Jones’ classes on Thursday to share with them the news of his passing.

Additional counselors were on the school’s campus Thursday, and will remain in the days that follow for student support, according to the district.

Students who wish to speak with a counselor are asked to notify their teacher or other supervising employee for a pass to the Media Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Maximilian Childs
‘I was literally shaking’: Drive-thru shooting shocks Chick-fil-A customers
Nicoel Gaither
Augusta settles with family of woman who died waiting for rescuers
Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after death

Latest News

Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home
Have you seen this man missing near Appling-Harlem Highway?
What the Tech: Ways to earn extra cash during the holidays
Robert Salyer
Road grader found, but escapee who took it remains at-large
Salvation Army, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office hold clothing drives