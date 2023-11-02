Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken High School teacher died on Thursday, according to the district.

According to officials, Steven Jones died early Thursday morning in his home.

This was Jones’ first year at Aiken High School. He taught English 2 and Advanced International Certificate of Education English Language Arts teacher, according to the school’s website.

He previously taught many AHS students at Schofield Middle where he served for several years.

Counselors met with students in Jones’ classes on Thursday to share with them the news of his passing.

Additional counselors were on the school’s campus Thursday, and will remain in the days that follow for student support, according to the district.

Students who wish to speak with a counselor are asked to notify their teacher or other supervising employee for a pass to the Media Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.