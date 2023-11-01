Woman wins nearly $1M case against Aiken County jail

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Aiken County jail inmate won a nearly $1 million judgment against the county over failure to treat a severe infection she developed in 2019.

A jury on Oct. 13 awarded Cassiopia Rhoads $950,000 in her lawsuit against Aiken County, Sheriff Michael Hunt, Southern Health Partners and Dr. Robert J. Williams.

The problems began after she was booked into the jail on May 3, 2019, and developed pain and a knot on the side of her head, according to the lawsuit.

She was treated with painkiller and antibiotics, but the problem continued through May until she fainted, started vomiting and developed a fever on June 2.

She was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center and by June 5 had been diagnosed with severe sepsis due to osteomyelitis with subgaleal and epidural abscesses. She was transferred to the intensive-care unit and underwent a “right parietal craniectomy for abscess,” according to the lawsuit.

She stayed at the hospital until July 8, returning to the jail with a horseshoe-shaped scar and stitches on the right side of her head behind her ear.

Rhoads alleged deviation and departure from the prevailing and accepted standards of medical care, as well as recklessness and gross negligence.

The jury awarded her a $950,000 decision against the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

