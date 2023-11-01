Augusta Tech gives sneak peek at new auto training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve previewed several of the “big 5″ projects that are turning Augusta Technical College into a destination school .

Today we get a look inside one we’ve been talking about for quite some time: the new automotive training center.

Students will learn that hands-on training because our community will bring in their cars that need repairing, and this body shop is equipped with everything they need to fix it.

It will cover everything from customer service to oil changes, bolts, tires, collision repair, sales, parts management and more.

