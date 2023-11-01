Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Tech gives sneak peek at new auto training center

By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve previewed several of the “big 5″ projects that are turning Augusta Technical College into a destination school.

Today we get a look inside one we’ve been talking about for quite some time: the new automotive training center.

Students will learn that hands-on training because our community will bring in their cars that need repairing, and this body shop is equipped with everything they need to fix it.

It will cover everything from customer service to oil changes, bolts, tires, collision repair, sales, parts management and more.

  • Hallie Turner is exploring how the new automotive training program and others are transforming Augusta Tech. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

