Tiny homes could be a big help for former foster kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around this time last year, we talked to Jackson Drumgoole, founder of the Bridge Builder Community .

Not only will it be Augusta’s first tiny home community, but it’s specifically for teens aging out of the foster care system.

Many are left with nothing – or very little – when they no longer have a foster home.

These tiny homes will give them affordable housing as they transition into life on their own, out of the system.

Other states and even Atlanta have tiny home communities, but now it’s time for Augusta.

The tiny homes fall under city rules that allow them when built in a village.

While past ideas have been floated to use tiny homes to house veterans or the homeless, it’s a newer idea to use them for housing aged-out foster children.

Also what’s new this time is a proposed location for the community, 1140 Merry St.

Aging out of the system brings a world of unknown, including uncertainty when it comes to navigating health care.

And that’s why on Wednesday, health care plan provider CareSource is not only announcing a donation to the Bridge Builder community, but a partnership to help youths aging out of the system navigate health care and get coverage and support.

The community is meant to fully help them transition into adulthood and this will help them prepare to do just that.

