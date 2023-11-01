Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect wanted in Burke County shooting incident

Ryheem Rollins, 22
Ryheem Rollins, 22(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ﻿The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Ryheem Rollins, 22, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting, officials say.

Rollins has brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Officials say he is 145 pounds with multiple tattoos.

MORE | Suspect sought in Augusta shooting on Old Waynesboro Road

Information was not initially released on when and where this shooting happened.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more, including details on if there were any victim(s).

If you have any information on Rollins, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

