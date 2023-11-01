Suspect wanted in Burke County shooting incident

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ﻿The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Ryheem Rollins, 22, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting, officials say.

Rollins has brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Officials say he is 145 pounds with multiple tattoos.

Information was not initially released on when and where this shooting happened.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more, including details on if there were any victim(s).

If you have any information on Rollins, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

