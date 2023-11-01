Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect sought in Augusta shooting on Old Waynesboro Road

Andrey Denorris Blockett
Andrey Denorris Blockett(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man.

Andrey Denorris Blockett is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault for an incident that happened a few minutes before 11 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road, according to deputies.

A 28-year-old man said he was in the passenger seat of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when a man known as “Block” came up to the pickup and said, “You the Joey I’ve been trying to meet.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The victim said the man then hit him in the face with a pistol and then shot him in the posterior.

On Wednesday, authorities identified Blockett, who’s 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, as the suspect and released a photo of him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who encounters Blockett or has information on his location is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

MORE | 1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Blue postal drop boxes
‘People need to be aware’: Thieves swipe checks from mailboxes

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: Halloween forecast, California fire
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial
Chelsea Lee Miller, 23.
Columbia, S.C., murder suspect arrested in Richmond County
Augusta Tech auto training center.
Augusta Tech gives sneak peek at new auto training center