Suspect sought in Augusta shooting on Old Waynesboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man.

Andrey Denorris Blockett is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault for an incident that happened a few minutes before 11 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road, according to deputies.

A 28-year-old man said he was in the passenger seat of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when a man known as “Block” came up to the pickup and said, “You the Joey I’ve been trying to meet.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The victim said the man then hit him in the face with a pistol and then shot him in the posterior.

On Wednesday, authorities identified Blockett, who’s 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, as the suspect and released a photo of him. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who encounters Blockett or has information on his location is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.