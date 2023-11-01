Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body buried in yard
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Blue postal drop boxes
‘People need to be aware’: Thieves swipe checks from mailboxes

Latest News

Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after unexpected death
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at...
White House will develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy but faces skepticism from Muslim Americans
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave