South Aiken volleyball wins class 4A upper state championship

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year in a row, the South Aiken girl’s volleyball earned a spot in the class 4A upper state championship, otherwise known as the state semifinals.

Things didn’t go according to plan for the Thoroughbreds last year in this game, but the talented team led by seven seniors was ready to put that heartbreaking loss to Aiken in the rearview mirror.

This time, the upper state championship was in their own gym, and the crowd was certainly in their corner on Halloween night.

The Thoroughbreds put the Catawba Ridge Copperheads on their heels from the opening serve.

South Aiken won the first set 25 to 13, and with little to no turbulence, the Thoroughbreds won the second set as well 25 to 5.

The Copperheads didn’t take the lead until the third set, but once the home team regained the momentum, it was all over.

This match was shocking over an hour because South Aiken dominated and swept all three sets against Catawba Ridge to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 1988.

Head Coach Cassie Mckie and senior teammates (wrdw)

“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing. We worked so hard all season. We brought it together on the court, we worked as a team, it was just awesome,” said Annie Dziczkowski, senior.

Katie Roberts, senior, said: “It’s just so great seeing everyone come out here to support us. Like, our student section, all the players, and like the fans, everything, it’s just so great.”

Head Coach Cassie Mckie said: “I’m just so proud of them. I have so many emotions right now. I probably won’t sleep all night and then I will go and teach second graders tomorrow. They’re going to be all hyped up and so am I. They’re going to be jacked up on candy and I’m going to be jacked up on a big win and going to state.”

By getting the job done on their home court, South Aiken is moving on to the class 4A state championship on Saturday at Dreher High School against North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.