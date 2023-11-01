Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preliminary study finds creating a whitewater park fed by the Augusta Canal could attract a wide range of people, but for a cost: $20.3 million.

Prepared by S₂O consultants and commissioned by the Augusta Canal Authority, the study proposes a whitewater park in the area of 1568 Broad St.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“Once built to provide recreation for top-level kayakers in powerful rivers, whitewater parks have evolved to include features that are friendly for all levels of users,” the report states.

“This Augusta Canal whitewater park would serve to expand the historically centered outdoor recreation culture that already exists in the immediate vicinity,” consultants said in the report. “Alongside the boating, fishing, hiking, and biking opportunities currently available, this project would provide an exciting recreational destination for locals and tourists alike to enjoy the beautiful Augusta Canal.”

The S₂O report says many whitewater parks in the U.S. “have often exceeded expectations by becoming focal points for their communities and recreational destinations for outdoor tourism,” the report states.

In addition to a whitewater park, the city and authority may consider other features like improved canoe/kayak launch locations, a riverwalk and a “lazy river” along the third level of the canal.

“Whitewater parks often host major events centered on slalom or freestyle competitions or host river festivals that feature local arts and culture. In addition, whitewater parks have a positive economic impact on the local community, as visitors spend money at local restaurants, lodging, and retail establishments,” the report states.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Craig Allison is learning more about the whitewater park proposal, its benefits and potentiol drawbacks. Look for updates all day here on WRWD.com and on News 12.

Authority members and consultants visited multiple sites along the canal to find the ideal location.

They settled on a location next to the first level of the canal on land now being used as a lot for county vehicles.

In many ways, the park would have features of an in-stream whitewater park that uses a natural water flow and obstacles to create challenges. It would also share some qualities with so-called pumped parks that recirculate water in a more closed system.

A DIFFERENT PLAN:

This proposal is different and separate from a Savannah Riverkeeper dream revealed in 2021 to create a so-called Convergence Park at the site of the river’s crumbling lock and dam – although the Riverkeeper idea also calls for a whitewater feature.

“The channel will be constructed, similar to a pumped park, but will be adjacent to the canal and able to be gravity run without pumps, similar to an in-stream park,” the report states.

The project would be fed by water through sluice gates on level one of the canal system. Flows would then wind their way through a concrete channel that would be the primary attraction for kayakers and rafters. This canal would discharge into the existing channel at the bottom pond.

READ THE REPORT:

The park would be expected to attract:

Stand-up paddlers, body boarders and surfers.

Beginner kayakers.

Intermediate and advanced kayakers (at higher flows, with selected whitewater structures).

Spectators who will visit the park to watch paddlers or simply spend time beside the canal.

Disabled users utilizing physical rehabilitation opportunities.

Underserved youths participating in Outward Bound activities.

Commercial rafters.

Swiftwater rescue training squads.

Among the possible red flags the consultants looked for:

According to data obtained from the National Register of Historic Places, the proposed project site does not have any designated historical structures or districts outside of the Canal’s historic designation.

According to United States Fish and Wildlife Service maps available online, there are no critical habitats for species listed as endangered or threatened under the US Endangered Species Act that are located within or nearby the project area

According to data obtained through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are two mussel species designated as endangered by the state in the same area as the proposed site. But because this is a redevelopment of an existing developed site, it’s unlikely to encounter these species.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.