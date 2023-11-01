No charges for driver of car that hit boy chasing school bus

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No charges have been filed after troopers say a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while trying to catch up with his school bus.

The incident report from Georgia State Patrol says the child was running to catch up with a school bus Monday morning when he was hit by a GMC Sierra.

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:17 a.m. on Georgia Highway 80 and Freeman Street in Warren County.

The boy, identified by family as Mitchell Frost, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia with “suspected serious injuries,” troopers said.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was stopped facing north on Georgia Highway 80 after a school bus, facing south, had the stop equipment activated, according to troopers.

According to the report, the school bus retrieved the stop sign, turned off the stop lights, and began traveling south once the students were loaded.

The truck driver also began traveling once the stop equipment was retrieved, according to the report.

Troopers say Frost entered into the northbound lane in an attempt to get to the school bus.

Frost allegedly darted into oncoming traffic and was not in a crosswalk. The driver told troopers that he did not see Frost until it was too late.

The video from the school bus showed that all stop equipment was retrieved before the driver began moving, according to the report.

On Monday, the family told us he was in the intensive care unit on a breathing tube. Frost had another surgery on Tuesday, his family says.

