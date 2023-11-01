Haunted house brings in hundreds of pounds of food donations

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone remembers the house that goes all out for Halloween.

On Shady Grove Drive, that house is Steven and Alyssa Brzozowski’s.

“I want to be a house that everybody says, ‘Hey man. That’s where I want to be.’ I want to be known as the Halloween house,” said Steven.

It’s been a staple in the neighborhood for the past 14 years, leaving kids wanting to “go to the haunted house.”

“All the kids on the school bus that come out with everyone faces up against the glass every day,” said Steven. “We get a lot of drive-bys and stop and question us and kids riding bikes. It’s just something that everybody looks forward to.”

They give away 250 pounds of boiled peanuts and 90 pounds of candy, and they don’t even charge admission to see a haunted house that takes six weeks to put up.

All they ask is for those to bring in a canned food item that will go to Attic Treasures to get donated to a local food pantry.

“We already got like 120-125 pounds of canned foods,” said Mike Chandler, who helps put the haunted house together.

When it’s all said and done, they’ll look to have more than 250 pounds of canned food donations.

Over the three years of making donations, they’ve seen a lot of success.

“It means a great deal to us,” said Chandler.

Steven said: “It’s just chaos. Absolute chaos and everybody has a grand time. We enjoy it. It’s a safe neighborhood. It gets me overwhelmed sometimes but this is what we do.”

As thousands made their way on Halloween night, everyone enjoyed this family-friendly environment.

“Do you like to trick or treat here,” asked News 12′s Nick Viland.

“Yes!” said Noah Jump, who was dressed like a police officer for the night who got a first-class ride in his ‘cop car’.

