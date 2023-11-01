Gas prices lowest since March, all states see price drop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No trick, all treat; gas prices have fallen to their lowest since March and are projected to keep dropping, according to GasBuddy.

At $3.46 per gallon, the national average price of gas now stands at its lowest since March 28 and is projected to drop another 10 to 20 cents by the end of the year, while drivers in 33 states can now find at least one gas station at $2.99/gal or lower, according to GasBuddy.

$2.99 gasoline is making a comeback at tens of thousands of stations across the U.S., a huge treat for drivers this Halloween. The national average has plunged 38 cents over the last month, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on fuel.

“GasBuddy anticipates the drop could continue into November and December, with the national average falling another 10 to 20 cents in the weeks ahead, so long as the violence in the Middle East does not spread or jump to other countries. Motorists in 33 states are seeing prices at or below $2.99, and I expect more states to see such low prices, and even the West Coast should see prices at more places falling below $3.99 in the weeks ahead.”

On Wednesday, prices in Augusta averaged $2.85 per gallon, down nine cents from a week earlier, while the average in Aiken and Edgefield counties dropped 11 cents to $2.94.

Georgia’s gas price on Wednesday averaged $2.94 per gallon, down six cents from last week and down 21 cents from a year ago.

South Carolina prices dropped seven cents, averaging $3.04 on Wednesday.

