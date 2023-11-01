Submit Photos/Videos
Food, cultural festival to debut this weekend in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend, the Freedom Bridge and Reynolds Street will be filled with food trucks while artisans showcase their wares.

It’s all part of the Foodees Festival debut here, with organizers stacking the deck to create one of the largest food festivals in Georgia.

There will be more than 50 food trucks, dozens of tented food vendors and over 75 artisans and makers from many cultural backgrounds.

Visitors will find international foods from Honduras, Salvador, Germany, Italy, France, Korea, Japan, Mexico and Africa. Don’t miss the Wok Lobster, Ashely’s Yummy Tummy and That Won Truck. Plus attendees will find all the traditional favorites from turkey legs to good old-fashioned cheeseburgers and hot dogs.

“We cannot express the gratitude that we have for the community of Augusta, and surrounding area,” said Tricia Croft, director of Foodees, LLC. “The outpouring of support and levels of excitement have encouraged us to take our brand to the next level.”

Destination Augusta reached out to the Foodees Festival in April to explore an event here, specifically at Augusta’s new gathering place, the Freedom Bridge. 

“Augusta’s Riverwalk now accentuated by the Freedom Bridge is the newest backdrop for locals and visitors to gather and experience the river. We look forward to seeing how this new space draws in events and creates new reasons to visit and enjoy Augusta,” said Destination Augusta President and CEO Bennish Brown.

