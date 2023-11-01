Evans on Ice, other holiday fun coming to Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is already getting ready for the holidays, with several family-friendly events to help residents and visitors embrace the spirit of the season.

Here are some of them:

Evans on Ice kicks off Nov. 9 and will be open until Jan. 15. Families can enjoy ice skating and holiday lights in the park from 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.evansonice.com.

Starting Nov. 20, the Christmas lights at Evans Towne Center Park will be lit up, bringing festive cheer to all visitors. The exception is the Christmas tree, which will be lit up on Dec. 3 during a ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

The Christmas in Columbia County event on Dec. 3 will include a holiday market, photos with Santa, food vendors, live music, the tree lighting and fireworks. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Photos with Santa, live music, and food vendors will be set up from 1-7 p.m. The Christmas parade, which is organized by the Columbia County Merchants Association, will also take place on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 30 Sip ‘n’ Shop will bring holiday shopping to Evans Towne Center Park from 4-9 p.m. Shop until you drop with local artisans and vendors before taking in the holiday lights and ice skating.

Dec. 8 will bring a movie night to Columbia County Amphitheater with a screening of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. With food vendors Tom’s Travelin Coffee and Black Lotus, it will be an evening to remember.

“We’re beyond thrilled to announce these family-friendly events at Evans Towne Center Park,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. “The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones, so we’re hoping to create unforgettable memories for all who attend.”

For more details on the events, dates and times, visit www.columbiacountyga.gov.

