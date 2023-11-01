Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moving through the region will bring a winter-like chill tonight through Friday morning. Cold lows tonight into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be picking up tonight and create wind chills in the 20s and 30s Wednesday morning. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM Wednesday until 8 AM Thursday for breezy winds gusting up to 20 knots.

Very low relative humidity and breezy conditions Wednesday will create a high fire danger across the area all day long. Avoid burning anything outside if possible. It will stay chilly Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph. Sunny skies expected during the day.

Near record lows will be possible Thursday morning. Lows near sunrise will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! A freeze watch is in effect for Thursday morning - this will likely turn into a Freeze Warning. Another cool day Thursday with highs near 60 and sunny skies. Winds will be calmer out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunshine continues Friday - but it will be another cold start with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s. Highs Friday will reach the mid-60s.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.

