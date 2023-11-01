Submit Photos/Videos
Corps cuts water passing through dam at Lake Thurmond

Lake Thurmond dam.
Lake Thurmond dam.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to lower lake levels and the time of year we’re entering, the Army Corps of Engineers has cut the flow from Lake Thurmond Dam.

It’s the second flow reduction in two months in response to lake elevation.

Due to a combination of lack of rain and the beginning of the cooler season, outflows were cut Wednesday to 3,600 cubic feet per second. That will continue through Jan. 31.

Water managers will also adjust Lake Hartwell upstream as needed to stay in balance with Lake Thurmond.

Reducing outflow decreases the amount of hydropower generated through the dams but conserves more water in the reservoirs.

Savannah River Basin inflow totaled about 48% of average for September and October. The reservoirs have not experienced sustained inflows that low during those months since last year at this time.

Inflow for June through Augusta was about 70% of average.

Corps officials urge boaters to use extreme caution when on the reservoir. The surface will be closer to rocks and tree stumps that are normally deep underwater.

Boaters should use the main channel whenever possible.

