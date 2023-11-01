Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Change of plea hearing scheduled in Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s federal case

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Safari owner who gained fame from the Netflix series, Tiger King, may change his plea in his federal case.

A federal court docket shows a “change of plea hearing” has been set at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 for Doc Antle at the federal courthouse in Charleston.

Authorities arrested Antle in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was later charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

Antle has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

In a separate case out of Virginia, Antle was found guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

A judge sentenced him in October to a two-year suspended sentence, five years of probation and a $10,000 fine. He is also banned for five years from working with, owning, buying, selling or trading exotic animals.

WMBF News will bring you updates on the hearing that’s set for Monday in federal court.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body buried in yard
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Blue postal drop boxes
‘People need to be aware’: Thieves swipe checks from mailboxes

Latest News

Colby Jovan Smith
Shallow grave: What we know about Augusta murder suspect, victim
Alex Murdaugh is requesting that Judge Clifton Newman, who has presided over numerous hearings...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants judge removed from future trials
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Jury starts taking shape for rapper Young Thug’s Georgia trial
Ryheem Rollins
Suspect sought after teenager injured in Waynesboro shooting
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Rap lyrics become key focus in Young Thug’s trial