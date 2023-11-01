Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta tiny homes could be a big help for former foster kids

By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around this time last year, we talked to Jackson Drumgoole, founder of the Bridge Builder Community.

Not only will it be Augusta’s first tiny home community, but it’s specifically for teens aging out of the foster care system.

Many are left with nothing – or very little – when they no longer have a foster home.

These tiny homes will give them affordable housing as they transition into life on their own, out of the system.

Other states and even Atlanta have tiny home communities, but now it’s time for Augusta.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

City leaders like Commissioner Jordan Johnson say the tiny home community is something the city saw a need for.

It’s been about a year since city commissioners voted on a tiny home ordinance, allowing tiny homes in Augusta if they are a part of a village.

By the fourth quarter of next year, leaders with the Bridge Builder Communities say that’s exactly what you’ll see at the new location.

What’s now an empty field on Merry Street, just minutes away from the medical district, will be filled with 25 tiny homes.

“They’ll come on board and they stay with us for up to three years. While they’re here, they’ll complete their life skills training. They’ll complete their school, the education, the workforce initiatives, and we’ll give them all the tips and tools they need to transition successfully into adulthood,” said Drumgoole.

With a $50,000 donation from healthcare provider, CareSource, they’re one step closer to making that a reality.

MORE | 9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested

They’ll provide services to help teens navigate adult healthcare as they transition out of the system and build their own foundation for adulthood.

Executive Director of Child Welfare at CareSource, Bobby Cagle, said: “We don’t provide the kind of support that kids need, and this is the kind of effort that we really need to invest in.”

Mental illness, homelessness, and lack of stability are just a few of the issues Drumgoole saw with his own eyes as he grew up with family members who were in foster care.

“It just kind of became my burden to bear as a teenager,” said Drumgoole.

If you’d like to donate to the Bridge Builder Communities or learn more, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body buried in yard
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Blue postal drop boxes
‘People need to be aware’: Thieves swipe checks from mailboxes

Latest News

Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after unexpected death
What the Tech: How to set up Apple Legacy Contacts
Tiny homes could be a big help for former foster kids
Aiken County Detention Center
Jury awards nearly $1M in case against Aiken County jail
A few years ago, Apple introduced Apple Legacy Contacts, which allows family members to unlock...
What the Tech: How to set up Apple Legacy Contacts