Augusta tiny homes could be a big help for former foster kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around this time last year, we talked to Jackson Drumgoole, founder of the Bridge Builder Community .

Not only will it be Augusta’s first tiny home community, but it’s specifically for teens aging out of the foster care system.

Many are left with nothing – or very little – when they no longer have a foster home.

These tiny homes will give them affordable housing as they transition into life on their own, out of the system.

Other states and even Atlanta have tiny home communities, but now it’s time for Augusta.

City leaders like Commissioner Jordan Johnson say the tiny home community is something the city saw a need for.

It’s been about a year since city commissioners voted on a tiny home ordinance, allowing tiny homes in Augusta if they are a part of a village.

By the fourth quarter of next year, leaders with the Bridge Builder Communities say that’s exactly what you’ll see at the new location.

What’s now an empty field on Merry Street, just minutes away from the medical district, will be filled with 25 tiny homes.

“They’ll come on board and they stay with us for up to three years. While they’re here, they’ll complete their life skills training. They’ll complete their school, the education, the workforce initiatives, and we’ll give them all the tips and tools they need to transition successfully into adulthood,” said Drumgoole.

With a $50,000 donation from healthcare provider, CareSource, they’re one step closer to making that a reality.

They’ll provide services to help teens navigate adult healthcare as they transition out of the system and build their own foundation for adulthood.

Executive Director of Child Welfare at CareSource, Bobby Cagle, said: “We don’t provide the kind of support that kids need, and this is the kind of effort that we really need to invest in.”

Mental illness, homelessness, and lack of stability are just a few of the issues Drumgoole saw with his own eyes as he grew up with family members who were in foster care.

“It just kind of became my burden to bear as a teenager,” said Drumgoole.

If you’d like to donate to the Bridge Builder Communities or learn more, you can visit their website.

