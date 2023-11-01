Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of baby jumpers are part of a product recall due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product as straps on the jumper can detach or break while a child is in the activity center.

Officials said the Cosco products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 through October this year for about $70.

There have been 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking that have resulted in 38 minor injuries such as bruises, bumps and scratches, according to the recall.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to contact Dorel immediately for a replacement at 877-657-9546.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave
Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Blue postal drop boxes
‘People need to be aware’: Thieves steal thousands in checks from CSRA mailboxes
Georgia State Patrol
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus

Latest News

DHS and FBI chiefs warn of increased threats to Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in...
DHS, FBI: More threats to Jewish, Muslim communities
Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Natalee Holloway’s confessed killer returns to Peru to serve out sentence in another murder
The baby, Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, is a white male weighing eight pounds with brown hair...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-day-old baby in Arkansas