Augusta settles with family of woman who died waiting for rescuers

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners have agreed to pay the family of a woman $150,000 two years after she died waiting on firefighters to help her.

Our I-TEAM was the first to uncover an Augusta Fire Department policy that required emergency personnel to wait on a deputy before going inside a home to give life-saving help to a person.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

We uncovered body cam footage showing firefighters standing outside of Nichoel Gaither’s home for more than 15 minutes while she pleaded with 911 for help.

She died while on the phone with 911.

Our investigation led to a change in policy that now allows firefighters to go inside a home before a deputy arrives on scene.

