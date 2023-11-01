Submit Photos/Videos
Agreement among 26 SC colleges to make transferring credits easier

The agreement is part of a plan to allow transfer students to get their degrees and graduate on time.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education announced a widespread agreement Tuesday by more than two dozen colleges and universities across South Carolina.

The agreement is part of a plan to allow transfer students to get their degrees and graduate on time. As much as 60 percent of students transfer some type of credit during college, according to The John N. Gardner Institute.

“Students today may attend and earn college credit at more than one institution of higher education, either in-person, through online courses, and early college opportunities such as dual enrollment or Advance Placement courses,” the agreement states. “Because so many students now earn college credit from multiple sources their unprecedented mobility means we must share the responsibility for their success.”

The agreement makes it less likely that students will have to do duplicate courses, which could reduce the cost of going to school.

The following colleges and universities signed the agreement:

  • Central Carolina Technical College
  • The Citadel
  • Coastal Carolina University
  • The College of Charleston
  • Denmark Technical College
  • Florence-Darlington Technical College
  • Francis Marion University
  • Greenville Technical College
  • Horry-Georgetown Technical College
  • Lander University
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Northeastern Technical College
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
  • South Carolina State University
  • Technical College of the Lowcountry
  • Trident Technical College
  • The University of South Carolina Aiken
  • The University of South Carolina Beaufort
  • The University of South Carolina Lancaster
  • The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
  • The University of South Carolina Sumter
  • The University of South Carolina Union
  • The University of South Carolina Upstate
  • USC Palmetto College
  • Williamsburg Technical College
  • Winthrop University

