Agreement among 26 SC colleges to make transferring credits easier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education announced a widespread agreement Tuesday by more than two dozen colleges and universities across South Carolina.

The agreement is part of a plan to allow transfer students to get their degrees and graduate on time. As much as 60 percent of students transfer some type of credit during college, according to The John N. Gardner Institute.

“Students today may attend and earn college credit at more than one institution of higher education, either in-person, through online courses, and early college opportunities such as dual enrollment or Advance Placement courses,” the agreement states. “Because so many students now earn college credit from multiple sources their unprecedented mobility means we must share the responsibility for their success.”

The agreement makes it less likely that students will have to do duplicate courses, which could reduce the cost of going to school.

The following colleges and universities signed the agreement:

Central Carolina Technical College

The Citadel

Coastal Carolina University

The College of Charleston

Denmark Technical College

Florence-Darlington Technical College

Francis Marion University

Greenville Technical College

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Lander University

Medical University of South Carolina

Northeastern Technical College

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

South Carolina State University

Technical College of the Lowcountry

Trident Technical College

The University of South Carolina Aiken

The University of South Carolina Beaufort

The University of South Carolina Lancaster

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie

The University of South Carolina Sumter

The University of South Carolina Union

The University of South Carolina Upstate

USC Palmetto College

Williamsburg Technical College

Winthrop University

