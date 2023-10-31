Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Body found in shallow grave on Heard Avenue
Georgia State Patrol
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus
Blue postal drop boxes
Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat

Latest News

Halloween Forecast, Big cool down 10/31
Aiken County coroner called to home on Sumter Street
It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades
FBI Director Christopher Wrays says that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout...
FBI Director says terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
Aiken County coroner called to home on Sumter Street