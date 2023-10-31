Want a scare? The Haunting on Shady Grove in Harlem has returned

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a good scare, you don’t have to go too far.

A local haunted house, Haunting on Shady Grove, returns today.

“I want to be the house that everyone remembers,” said Steven Brzozowski, who spends at least six weeks setting this up every year.

He’s been helping make Halloween memories here for 14 years.

“All the children love it, the adults have a great time, we love doing it for the community,” he said.

It’s free. They only ask you to bring canned food.

“I’m not looking for any monetary value back, so we started doing the canned food thing, and that’s a way for someone to donate, and we just pass it on to the local food bank,” Brzozowski said.

On News 12 NBC 26 This Morning, we went live at the Haunting on Shady Grove to capture Will Volk’s reactions.

“I don’t scare easy, so I’m not too worried about this,” Volk said.

He was doing fine until he thought he heard a chainsaw, then he ran away off camera.

“Oh, there he goes!” morning anchor Nick Proto said.

As it turns out, Volk had no reason to run.

There are no actors waiting to jump out at this haunted house. Brzozowski wants it to be safe and good for kids.

“It’s so crowded, we try to be safe, there’s no tripping hazards, it’s just a good time, you’ll survive,” he said.

There’s nothing to be afraid of, it’s just a good time for a good cause.

Brzozowski is expecting more than 2,000 people to visit.

They’ll get started around 5:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in visiting, the address is 120 Shady Grove Drive in Harlem.

