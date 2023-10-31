Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Visit this Halloween display in Evans for one more night

By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chances are you’ve seen this house in Evans lighting up the sky around Christmas.

The homeowners even won an award from Columbia County for having the tackiest house.

Tonight, you can see Halloween decorations lit up, and even synched up to music on 88.1 FM from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

MORE | Want a scare? The Haunting on Shady Grove in Harlem has returned

“My wife loves Halloween, and the kids love it and so I support them. My holiday is Christmas. So, come out next month and this whole place will be decorated for Christmas. We both love it. We just love the kids coming out here and seeing the expression on their faces,” said James Smith, owner.

The Smiths say you only have tonight to see their home decorated for Halloween.

It’s on Oakton Trail.

On Wednesday, they start setting up for their whacky, tacky Christmas light show.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave
Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Blue postal drop boxes
Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Georgia State Patrol
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus

Latest News

No weapon found after Midland Valley High School lockdown
Georgia Gov. and First Lady Brian and Marty Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp meets with families of Israeli hostages
Halloween at the Children's Hospital of Georgia
‘Getting a lot of candy’: Children at CHOG celebrate Halloween
Visit this Halloween display in Evans for just one night