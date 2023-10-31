Visit this Halloween display in Evans for one more night

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chances are you’ve seen this house in Evans lighting up the sky around Christmas.

The homeowners even won an award from Columbia County for having the tackiest house.

Tonight, you can see Halloween decorations lit up, and even synched up to music on 88.1 FM from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“My wife loves Halloween, and the kids love it and so I support them. My holiday is Christmas. So, come out next month and this whole place will be decorated for Christmas. We both love it. We just love the kids coming out here and seeing the expression on their faces,” said James Smith, owner.

The Smiths say you only have tonight to see their home decorated for Halloween.

It’s on Oakton Trail.

On Wednesday, they start setting up for their whacky, tacky Christmas light show.

