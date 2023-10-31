S.C. social services agency gets certified as ‘sensory-inclusive’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alzheimer’s, PTSD, and light and sound sensitivity are all examples of what are known as “invisible disabilities” – because they might not be apparent right away.

A national nonprofit that works to spread awareness about them says one in six Americans has some type of invisible disability or sensory need.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Tuesday that it’s the first state social services program in the country to be certified as sensory-inclusive – and the first state agency in South Carolina with this distinction.

“We’re really excited. This is definitely a huge step in the right direction,” said Kimberly Tissot of Able SC.

Nearly 4,000 employees of the department over the past several months have completed sensory-inclusive training administered by the nonprofit KultureCity, which works to increase accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

“If you grew up with a sensory need, if you have a loved one with a sensory need, absolutely you know what to say, what not to say in a moment of crisis, in a state of panic,” said Uma Srivastava of KultureCity. “But for those of us that have not had that interaction, we really want to make sure that everybody in this group is working together.”

DSS serves one in six South Carolinians – through the array of programs it oversees – ranging from food assistance to foster care.

It says this is an important way to better serve the unique needs of many DSS clients.

“But our work must continue, and we must continue to raise the bar on how we serve our clients and fellow citizens,” said Michael Leach, DSS director. “You know, I’m really proud of our teams coming together, saying, we can do more, we can do better.”

As part of this, DSS offices across the state now have sensory-inclusion bags available – with items like noise-canceling headphones and a feeling thermometer to help clients with their needs while they’re at the office.

The statewide disability-led organization Able SC says South Carolina has a higher rate of disabilities as a whole than most of the country – and physical disabilities make up just a fraction of that.

“I am just proud that South Carolina is embracing this,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said. “I look forward to it spreading across our state so more and more people can understand what they’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis. It just makes us all better people, and it makes us better South Carolinians.”

