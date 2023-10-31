Orangeburg Co. deputies seeking clues in deadly 2022 shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a year, deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Deputies responded to what was then the Regional Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2022, where staff reported a gunshot victim. That victim, Michael Gerad Frasier, had arrived at the hospital conscious but an incident report states a deputy was unable to get information from Frasier.

He later died from his injuries, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Surveillance video showed Frasier being dropped off at the hospital, Walker said. Deputies were able to identify that person and interview him.

But with no leads, the case remains unsolved.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But we want to bring it before you again to see if anyone remembers anything, anything at all.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

