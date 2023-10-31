Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg Co. deputies seeking clues in deadly 2022 shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for information that will solve a deadly 2022...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for information that will solve a deadly 2022 shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a year, deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Deputies responded to what was then the Regional Medical Center on Oct. 15, 2022, where staff reported a gunshot victim. That victim, Michael Gerad Frasier, had arrived at the hospital conscious but an incident report states a deputy was unable to get information from Frasier.

He later died from his injuries, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Surveillance video showed Frasier being dropped off at the hospital, Walker said. Deputies were able to identify that person and interview him.

But with no leads, the case remains unsolved.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But we want to bring it before you again to see if anyone remembers anything, anything at all.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Oct. 29, 2023, after an Aiken County deputy shot a person on Hamelin Road...
Aiken County deputies kill suspect in shoot-out on Hamelin Road
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Christopher Merritt
Have you seen this man who’s wanted in Columbia County?

Latest News

GSP cruiser
5-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash on Randall Road
Food truck
Augusta introduces food truck ordinance that locks in where trucks can park
Augusta introduces food truck ordinance that locks in where trucks can park
Body found in shallow grave on Heard Avenue