Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers

Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.
Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.(unsplash.com)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and Lyft have partnered to reduce transportation barriers and accelerate job growth and innovation.

In May, Augusta was selected by the Biden-Harris Administration as one of five national workforce hubs.

Alongside the Augusta-Richmond County Mayor’s Office, the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, and Indeed, Lyft will provide funding for rides to and from clean energy and manufacturing jobs as part of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

MORE | Augusta airport starting work to improve boarding area

“My administration is working collectively to ensure that job seekers and the gainfully employed living in Augusta-Richmond County have access to transportation,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “Our collaboration with Lyft is another example of the innovative partnerships that are being developed within the Augusta Workforce Hub and the Biden-Harris Investing in America initiative. We must work together to dismantle barriers that prevent people from succeeding.”

This partnership will support job seekers to travel to and from the workplace through the end of December 2023.

“United Way of the CSRA is thrilled to partner with the City of Augusta to offer much needed free Lyft rides to residents in our community,” said Brittany Burnett, President and CEO of United Way of the CSRA. “A majority of the transportation requests we receive are for rides around employment, including interviews and pre-employment needs. This is a solution that we hope can reduce hurdles and bring more people to employment opportunities in our community.”

MORE | Even with Vogtle, Georgia Power seeks more electricity sources

Rides can be requested by contacting 211 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.

“Providing transportation access to quality jobs creates a bridge to greater economic opportunity,” said Heather Foster, Senior Director of Global Public Policy at Lyft. “We are pleased to partner with the White House and the city of Augusta to help job seekers in the energy sector have the necessary support to travel to and from their workplace.”

For more information, contact the United Way of the CSRA at 706-724-5544. Media interested in covering this topic should contact Brennan Meagher at bmeagher@augustaga.gov or 706- 993-7961.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body found in shallow grave
Columbia County school bus
3 students, bus driver sent to hospital after Columbia Co. crash
Blue postal drop boxes
Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat
Georgia State Patrol
6-year-old in ICU, hit by car while trying to catch school bus

Latest News

Grant Me Hope: Meet Lucas
Grant Me Hope: Lucas feels like he can bring knowledge to family
‘Getting a lot of candy’: Children at CHOG celebrate Halloween
Robert Salyer
No sign of Jefferson County escapee or the road grader he fled with
Georgia Gov. and First Lady Brian and Marty Kemp
Kemp meets with families of Israeli hostages
Blue postal drop boxes
Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks