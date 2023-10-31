Submit Photos/Videos
Lululemon is opening a store in Augusta, company says

By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The popular Lululemon chain is coming to Augusta.

A store will be opening soon at the Augusta Mall, the company says on its website.

The store will be in Unit B215 at the mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

MORE | Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks

The company hasn’t announced when the store will open.

Canada-based Lululemon was founded in 1998 as a retailer of yoga pants and other yoga wear, and has expanded to also sell athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, accessories and personal care products. The company has more than 570 stores internationally and also sells online.

