Keeping trick-or-treaters safe from sex predators in CSRA

By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While Halloween is fun for kids, officials suggest trick-or-treaters stick to areas they know best.

The U.S. Department of Justice says there are more than 780,000 convicted sex offenders across the country.

If you want to read more information about this, you find it on the department’s website.

In Georgia, there are no laws putting restrictions on registered sex offenders on Halloween.

But the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services announced it will enforce a curfew on offenders from 5:30-9 p.m. statewide.

The curfew applies to all people under supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child.

Officials said all actively supervised sex offenders are instructed to remain at home during the curfew. Agents across the state will conduct random sex offender home searches.

I-TEAM | Trick-or-treat, but don’t eat THC and Delta 8 candies

Additionally, sex offenders should not turn on porch or exterior lights, distribute candy or participate in Halloween parties or carnivals.

For more information, visit https://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx.

In Richmond County, you can check where sex offenders live on the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website. To check, visit https://www.richmondcountysheriffsoffice.com/sex-offenders.cfm.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

