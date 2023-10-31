Happy Halloween! Learn where to trick-or-treat in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time to put on your costume and get ready to trick-or-treat. Check out places in the CSRA that will be hosting Halloween events on Tuesday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office will hold a trick-or-treat for kids up to age 12 at the sheriff’s station, 420 Hampton Ave. NE, Aiken

3 to 5 p.m.

Augusta University is hosting a trunk-or-teat in the parking lot of the Christenberry Fieldhouse.

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Augusta Fire Department will host Trunk or Treat a free event open to the public at 3117 Deans Bridge Road.

5 to 7 p.m.

The McDuffie Woods Community Center Halloween Trunk-or-Treat will be located at 3431 Old McDuffie Road.

5 to 7 p.m.

McBean Community Center’s Trunk-or-Treat will be located at 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road.

5 to 8 p.m.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is handing out candy and prizes at 751 Public Safety Drive.

5 to 8 p.m.

Tootsies Treats Emporium LLC. and AC Productions presents Trunk or Treat for a night of games, fun, food and prizes. Located at 2340 Milledgeville Road in Augusta.

6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at May Park Community Center on 622 4th Street.

6 to 8 p.m.

Halloween on the Sandersville Square for a night full of Halloween fun.

6 to 8 p.m.

The Waynesboro Police Department is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Nightmare on Myrick Street.

6 to 9 p.m.

Spend the evening in downtown Davisboro and enjoy fun with the entire family at the annual fall festival. Candy, food, hay rides, silent auction, and other fun activities.

6 to 9 p.m.

Trick-Or-Treat Safety

As trick or treaters set off on their journey to fill up their buckets or bags with candy, there are ways to make sure it stays safe for everyone involved.

Experts suggest that kids should wait until an adult has checked their candy before eating it, especially if they have food allergies.

Our I-TEAM told you on Halloween, be aware that there are some THC- and Delta 8-infused edibles that look a whole lot like regular candy.

Try trick-or-treating earlier in the day while its still light outside can help prevent any accidents.

If you have to walk in the road, glow sticks can be a great way to help a child stand out for drivers.

“We always want to think about the traffic and, you know, what kids’ costumes look like. are they easily seen? Is there something reflective on them so that cars can see them if they’re out after dark?” Dr. Ginia Robinson of Cleveland’s Children Clinic, said.

And kids - don’t forget the “parent tax” when it comes to candy.

They might need to test a few of pieces of candy for you.

