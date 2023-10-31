Grant Me Hope: Lucas feels like he can bring knowledge to family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 15-year-old Lucas.

“This is my second year doing ROTC this year, so I’m an executive officer,” he said.

“I do a lot of stuff in school. I have really good grades. Actually, right now I’m consistent in A and B honor roll for the second year,” he said.

He’s trying to take an automotive and a business class, “‘cause if you have more than one skill under your belt, that just helps a lot,” he said.

“I want to open a business,” he said. “I know I want to go to the military.”

To any family that adopts him, he feels he could bring knowledge.

“Not just knowledge, but ways to like show the right way, be a role model,” he said, “not just like push somebody else aside and do what I gotta do, do what I want to do.”

To him, adoption means a new way to start over and get a fresh, clean slate.

To inquire about Lucas, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

