‘Getting a lot of candy’: Children at CHOG celebrate Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the time of year so many children look forward to, if not to dress up, definitely for the candy.

Leaders at Children’s Hospital of Georgia say the fun shouldn’t go away for chronically ill children just because they’re in the hospital.

“I think it’s just really important that for chronically ill kids, the hospital becomes part of a home for them,” said the Manager of Child and Adolescent Life, Kim Allen.

It’s why on Tuesday, they continued their 30-year tradition of bringing trick-or-treating to children in the hospital.

Autoplay Caption

Child Life Specialist Macy Meeks said: “It’s our, I say, our most fun day here in the hospital.”

They’re bringing spooky fun to kids who call CHOG home.

Allen said: “This is really important for them to celebrate the stuff that they would normally do if they were outside the walls of the hospital.”

There were no ghouls and goblins around this corner, though.

Instead, there were furry friends, crayons, barbies, minions, and mini spidermen.

“Getting a lot of candy,” said a child in attendance.

After two years of restrictions from COVID, it’s their first year fully back with staff and the community on board.

Meeks said: “Our groups that come, all of our departments from the hospital, they’re the ones that really make it happen. So they are the ones that dress up and bring all the treats and volunteer their time. And we couldn’t do it without them.”

They say it’s just one way to help the kids get all the love and all the treats while they’re here in the hospital.

“Holidays still happen even if kids are in the hospital. So it’s really special to see these kids still be able to participate,” said Meeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.