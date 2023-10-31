Georgian surprised to learn of 3-foot lizard living under her porch

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Athens woman had a 3-foot exotic lizard living under her porch and didn’t even know it.

She only learned of it when neighborhood kids told her about a “giant lizard” in her yard.

It turned out to be an Argentine black and white tegu. The animals are popular as pets among some people, and quite a few have escaped or been released in the wild in Georgia. They can actually grow to 4 feet long.

Authorities aren’t sure where this tegu came from, but it’s definitely not native to the Peach State.

That’s why Georgia will soon require owners to register and tag certain exotic pets, including tegus.

“This is definitely an example of why we need to regulate these species,” said Dr. Brett Albanese of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “They can be difficult to keep and as they grow their owners may not want to care for them or be able to afford to.”

The deadline to register tegus is only a month away.

“Pet owners need to schedule with their vet as soon as possible,” Albanese said.

Since last December, Nile monitors, African helmeted turtles, Chinese softshell turtles, Argentine black and white tegus, and Indian rock and Burmese pythons have been listed as wild animals in Georgia.

WHAT IS A TEGU?

The Argentine black and white tegu is a South American reptile popular in the pet trade. Yet through escapes and releases, these lizards that can reach 4 feet long have established populations in the wild in Florida and one in southeast Georgia.

Argentine black and white tegu (Stan Kirkland)

The changes to the state’s wild animal list last year added species that pose a threat to wildlife or people.

Biologists decided which animals to add by reviewing non-native species documented in Georgia and nearby states, along with studies assessing the ecological risks and any inherent danger to humans.

The grace period for owners to tag their animals with a passive integrated transponder tag and then register them with the state ends at midnight Dec. 3.

Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/Reptile-Tagging-FAQ for a guide to tagging and registering pet reptiles.

