Fort Eisenhower hosts Pine Tree Terrace housing ceremony today

By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Eisenhower is expected to host a ground-breaking ceremony on new housing for service members and their families on Tuesday morning.

The project will bring new construction for the housing, Pine Tree Terrace.

The Army is also asking for 50 million dollars in the budget to help get new homes on base.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. this morning.

This project comes after the secretary of the Army got a firsthand look last week at the privatized family housing on Fort Eisenhower that’s been the focus of an investigation by Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Our I-TEAM told you in April that the Army secured 12 million dollars for the project.

OSSOFF FOLLOW-UP INVESTIGATION:

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

