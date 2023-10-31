Former North Augusta football player makes Cypress Point debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Colson Brown made his first start for the Yellow Jackets on Monday on one of the most famous courses out there.

Georgia Tech’s golf team was set to play the East Lake Cup and Cypress Point Classic.

They needed 11 players but only had 10. So, in comes Brown to save the day to play Cypress.

Foursomes teed off at 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech lost 2 and 1 in its foursomes. Brown’s group fell 4 and 3 to Texas.

The day, regardless of how he ended up there, brought up some old memories for his coach back home.

“He said, ‘Well, you know, I get a little nervous on the football field sometimes, and I think playing golf will help me with that.’ And that was when I was sold. I went, ‘Okay, if you’re going to work through that, you know, that’s going to help you on the football field. Yeah, let’s play golf.’ And so, you know, that was kind of his mentality that he wanted to get better in everything he did. And so, it doesn’t surprise me that, you know, he turned out to be a good golfer. Playing at Cypress Point surprises me,” said Travis Spears, North Augusta golf coach.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.