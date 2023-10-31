Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cooler temperatures, a few showers possible on Halloween. Freeze Watch into Thur. AM and fire concerns midweek.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We can expect cooler conditions for Halloween with below-average highs in the lower to middle 60s. A second front moves through this evening delivering January-like temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday.

The second front will bear watching for the possibility for a line of rain showers passing through during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween. Any rain we get would be brief and fairly light - just something to be mindful of as you make your Halloween evening plans.

Dry weather returns Wednesday through Friday, but highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday with near-record lows several degrees below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A gradual warm-up begins Thursday afternoon and lasts through next weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average for this early in the fall season.

Very low relative humidity and breezy conditions Wednesday will create a high fire danger across the area all day long. Avoid burning anything outside if possible.

Sunny and seasonably mild weather returns for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s Saturday morning and middle 40s Sunday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday.

Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch(WRDW)

