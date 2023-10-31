Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta introduces food truck ordinance that locks in where trucks can park

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are looking at a new food truck ordinance on Tuesday, following past issues.

It was tough for their staff to check business licenses at big events like the Saturday market.

Right now, there is not a lot on the books in Augusta for food trucks. You just have a business license, and your truck must be attached to an address for its home base.

For a truck that has a deal with a property owner, like Taqueria Las Ruthis Food Truck, they can park it and sell food on Central Avenue. But for others, a new ordinance would put some stipulations in place.

It would ensure trucks do not park in front of hydrants, tree trunks, and another 15 feet from any business entryways.

MORE | Thieves raid CSRA mailboxes, stealing thousands in checks

“You move to another location, that other location is not that good. So it’s hard to move, and you struggle sometimes,” said owner, Ivan Soriano.

He’s been in the food truck business for more than four years, mainly in Florida, but just moved to Augusta in the past few months.

He says a new ordinance could make things challenging for food trucks to do business.

“It’s hard work in the beginning. Because you have to start little by little, then start to be constant in the food, the locations, the hours. It is a lot of hard work,” said Soriano. “They came to me and they offered me the spot. But they’re a private property, I’m allowed to stay in here.”

MORE | Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers

Along with safety and business license rules, some restrictions include being 15 feet away from hydrants, alleys, vegetation, and more.

District 1 Commissioner, Jordan Johnson, weighed in: “There’s a lot of work that’s going to go into making sure that this ordinance is fair. And I don’t think that the ordinance as it presents right now is ready for passage.”

For the sake of other trucks, hopefully, something less restrictive.

“Actually terrible, literally have that much trouble to work, they won’t be able to make a profit,” said Soriano.

The ordinance is going before commissioners for the first time at the October 31 committee meetings and from there, the Public Services Committee will weigh in.

