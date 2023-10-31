Augusta committees talk food trucks, hotel guests, hiring workers, and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commissioners met on Halloween to discuss a scary, long agenda in multiple committees.

One agenda item hitting the streets is a potential new food truck ordinance. On top of more regulations on safety and business licenses, the first draft includes not being able to park in front of tree trunks, and staying 15 feet away from any business entryways.

This started after commissioners brought up staff difficulties in being able to check business licenses at big events like the Saturday market, which was followed by food truck owners complaining about being moved from certain parking locations.

Another item coming back to the committee cycle is an update from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on transient hotel guests . Leaders held a workshop on Oct. 19 to figure out if a new ordinance was needed to help curb guests overstaying their welcome and if the sheriff’s office needed more teeth to remove those overstaying their welcome.

This meeting was met with confusion between city leadership and hotel owners. However, a deputy on behalf of the sheriff’s office was only called to speak on the matter 10 minutes before the meeting started. Now, a letter from Sheriff Richard Roundtree recommends hotel owners to only hold reservations for a week at a time to avoid long-term guests overstaying.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda:

In a special called meeting, commissioners are planning to approve two items: A “City of Augusta, Georgia 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update: Envision Augusta”.

Commissioner Sean Frantom wants to discuss HR’s process of employee wage increases by eliminating positions in other departments, as well as the hiring process for Augusta employees.

Approve dedication sign concept for Diamond Lakes ball field in honor of Fred Ancil “Andy” Cheek III.

A presentation from the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce about the city of Augusta Business Equity Fund.

While changes and votes may occur, all items from today’s meeting must go through the commission before they are fully approved.

