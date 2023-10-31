AU doctor receives grant for breath device that detects diseases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A doctor at Augusta University was awarded a grant for his research by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr. Guido Verbeck is researching how to better detect diseases with your breath.

This would be a non-invasive way to determine whether you have certain diseases by measuring changes in breath chemistry.

“We built the very first breath biopsy instrument. In the breath biopsy instrument, a person blows into the instrument, the chemical is captured on a substrate we call ‘sub-cap’, and then it’s injected into the mass parameter where we determine the biomarkers that we’re interested in for the different disease states,” said Verbeck.

Right now, the focus is on tuberculosis and malaria, but this technology could expand in the future.

Verbeck says this device is the first-ever FDA-approved breath device.

