No weapon found after Midland Valley High School lockdown

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Midland Valley High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say someone called dispatch reporting they saw someone jump the fence at the football field, heading away from campus, holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Around 4:30 p.m., officials determined the alleged weapon was a stick, deputies say.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the agency is looking into whether or not to charge those involved.

The sheriff’s official says the Midland Valley was on lockdown while they searched the area.

“No person has been found with a weapon in the area. However, we are still doing our due diligence to search the area,” Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Abdullah says the only thing found was several students attempting to skip class.

“Please know that the safety of our students, staff and families is of the highest importance. There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Midland Valley’s campus at this time. While a handful of students were located in and around the campus, no weapon has been able to be recovered, and law enforcement is assisting administration at this time with a secured dismissal,” school officials said in a statement on the school’s website.

