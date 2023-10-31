Aiken County coroner called to home on Sumter Street

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a home on Sumter Street in the city of Aiken on Tuesday.

Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.

Neighbors say the home has been abandoned for around two years. There was a large police presence near the home around noon.

A neighbor told News 12 that he heard five or six gunshots and called 911 around 9:41 a.m.

We asked Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables about a deadly shooting on Sumter Street, he said a “media release will be done after positive identification and family notification.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.