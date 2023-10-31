Submit Photos/Videos
5-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash on Randall Road

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 5-year-old girl has died after a crash on Randall Road that occurred earlier this month.

On Oct. 20 at 4:07 a.m., Avery Miles died at Augusta University Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 11.

According to officials, just before 2 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on Randall Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Delaney Vanetten, attempted to curve left, went into the south shoulder of the road, and then reentered the roadway going towards the center lane.

MORE | Body found in shallow grave on Heard Avenue

The vehicle began to rotate clockwise and reentered the shoulder of the road. Vanetten continued traveling east until striking a tree.

After impact, the Nissan rotated clockwise and fell onto its driver’s side.

Vanetten stated to troopers that her steering locked up and she lost control.

The cause of Miles’ death is unknown at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

